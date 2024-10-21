Vest Financial LLC Has $1.49 Million Holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Vest Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,725 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on WTFC shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Wintrust Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.23.

Wintrust Financial Stock Down 1.4 %

WTFC stock opened at $115.37 on Monday. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $71.86 and a 1-year high of $117.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.16.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is presently 18.73%.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

