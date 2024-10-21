Vest Financial LLC Has $1.49 Million Stock Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Vest Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,449 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the quarter. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EME. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the second quarter worth $31,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at EMCOR Group

In other EMCOR Group news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.79, for a total transaction of $482,027.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,513.23. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EME. StockNews.com raised shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on EMCOR Group from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

EMCOR Group Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE EME opened at $453.74 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $403.92 and its 200-day moving average is $380.76. The company has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93 and a beta of 1.07. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $191.50 and a 12-month high of $455.52.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $1.49. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 32.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 19.5 EPS for the current year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.60%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

