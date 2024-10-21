Vest Financial LLC Has $1.53 Million Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Vest Financial LLC grew its stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in G. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Genpact by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,086,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,715,000 after buying an additional 1,053,236 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Genpact by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,326,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,065,000 after buying an additional 847,249 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Genpact by 130.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,163,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,465,000 after buying an additional 658,560 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Genpact by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,954,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $588,484,000 after buying an additional 515,362 shares during the period. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its position in Genpact by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,567,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,456,000 after buying an additional 284,842 shares during the period. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on G shares. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Genpact from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Genpact from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Genpact from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Genpact from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Genpact from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.44.

NYSE:G opened at $38.95 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.82 and a 200-day moving average of $34.74. Genpact Limited has a twelve month low of $29.41 and a twelve month high of $39.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.13.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Genpact had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a $0.1525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Genpact’s payout ratio is 17.43%.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

