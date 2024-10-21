Vest Financial LLC Purchases 7,974 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Vest Financial LLC raised its position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 38.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,974 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Terex were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the first quarter worth $24,429,000. Curated Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Terex by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 176,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,702,000 after acquiring an additional 353,844 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Terex by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,837,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,045,000 after acquiring an additional 285,750 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Terex by 25.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,322,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,538,000 after acquiring an additional 269,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Terex by 169.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 264,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,526,000 after purchasing an additional 166,429 shares in the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Terex from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. Raymond James started coverage on Terex in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Terex from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Terex from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Terex from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.33.

Terex Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TEX opened at $56.14 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.82. Terex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.70 and a fifty-two week high of $68.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.10. Terex had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Terex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Terex’s payout ratio is 9.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Terex news, Director Andra Rush acquired 2,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.36 per share, for a total transaction of $119,863.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,194,995.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

