Vest Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 7,903 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Vest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,000.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 42,061,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,722,410,000 after acquiring an additional 704,804 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,695,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,679,602,000 after buying an additional 5,643,949 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,167,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,157,635,000 after buying an additional 750,971 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 8,538,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,161,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,673 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,873,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,071,242,000 after acquiring an additional 296,892 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $200.78 on Monday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $84.95 and a 1 year high of $212.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $175.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.11. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 39.10% and a return on equity of 27.97%. The business had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4871 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.57%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.