Vest Financial LLC Raises Position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Vest Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 66.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,852 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Amkor Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Amkor Technology by 911.3% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Amkor Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Amkor Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMKR shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Amkor Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Amkor Technology in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on Amkor Technology in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Amkor Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amkor Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

In related news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $315,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 204,971 shares in the company, valued at $6,458,636.21. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Amkor Technology news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 10,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $315,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 204,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,458,636.21. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 20,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total value of $659,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,146.87. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMKR opened at $30.53 on Monday. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.58 and a 12 month high of $44.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 1.84.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.39%.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

