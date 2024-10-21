Vest Financial LLC Raises Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Vest Financial LLC raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,855 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RGA. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the first quarter worth $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.97, for a total value of $264,734.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,812.29. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on RGA. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $225.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $220.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $255.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.62.

Shares of RGA stock opened at $216.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $214.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.61. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a one year low of $144.74 and a one year high of $227.87.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.54. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 21.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a $0.89 dividend. This is an increase from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 27.66%.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

