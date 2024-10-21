Vest Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Vest Financial LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 201.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,463 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth about $25,000. CGN Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 15.5% in the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 17,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 18.7% in the first quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC now owns 12,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 30.8% in the first quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 20,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter worth approximately $234,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut American Tower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on American Tower from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on American Tower from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on American Tower from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.92.

American Tower Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $226.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.54, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $228.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.61. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $157.25 and a 52-week high of $243.56.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 121.80%.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 10,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total value of $2,333,866.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,070,789.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Steven O. Vondran sold 21,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $4,953,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,223,890. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 10,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total transaction of $2,333,866.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,070,789.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,723 shares of company stock worth $7,795,397. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

