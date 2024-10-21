Vest Financial LLC Sells 15,672 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Vest Financial LLC decreased its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,482 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,672 shares during the quarter. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $26,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DHI. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.0% in the second quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 1.2% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 1.7% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,693 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.7% during the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 8,878 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.3% in the second quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 23,770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DHI shares. Citigroup lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $178.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.67.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

Shares of DHI opened at $194.56 on Monday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.08 and a fifty-two week high of $199.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.88. The stock has a market cap of $64.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 7.22.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, July 18th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.