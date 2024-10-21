Violich Capital Management Inc. Acquires 2,750 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Violich Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,185 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,026,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the second quarter worth $711,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 5.6% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 38,969 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 16,490 shares during the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DVN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $64.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.53.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $40.66 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.28. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $37.76 and a one year high of $55.09. The stock has a market cap of $25.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.79%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

