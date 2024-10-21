Violich Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Violich Capital Management Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 90,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 2.0% of Violich Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $15,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 3.6% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3,345.6% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 179,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,391,000 after purchasing an additional 174,171 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,366,000. M&G Plc increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 426,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,334,000 after purchasing an additional 14,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 7.3% in the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 18,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $175.06 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $173.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.15. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.03 and a 1-year high of $183.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.32% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $23.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.66%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $179.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.92.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

