Violich Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Violich Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,985 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 20,838 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up approximately 1.1% of Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $8,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,837,000. Vest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $512,000. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.6% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 283,706 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $17,839,000 after purchasing an additional 7,144 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its stake in CVS Health by 112.6% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 3,968 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 12.4% during the third quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 7,182 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.26.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $60.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.80 and a 200 day moving average of $60.43. The company has a market capitalization of $75.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.54. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.77 and a fifty-two week high of $83.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. CVS Health had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $91.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 46.75%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

