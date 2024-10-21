Violich Capital Management Inc. Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Violich Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $587.46 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $566.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $545.40. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $411.02 and a one year high of $588.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

