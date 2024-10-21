Violich Capital Management Inc. Has $2.47 Million Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Violich Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,776 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Adobe alerts:

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steph & Co. raised its holdings in Adobe by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 77 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Strategic Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC now owns 6,510 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 675 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of ADBE opened at $494.90 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $535.45 and a 200-day moving average of $515.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $219.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.29. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $433.97 and a 1 year high of $638.25.

Insider Activity at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 42.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total transaction of $258,297.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,556,346. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total transaction of $258,297.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,556,346. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total value of $52,089.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,989. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,608 shares of company stock worth $17,486,391 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 13th. Piper Sandler Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $635.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $606.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADBE

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.