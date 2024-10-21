Violich Capital Management Inc. Has $3.33 Million Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Violich Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 19.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,893,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,279,000 after purchasing an additional 944,920 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 13,720.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 641,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,659,000 after acquiring an additional 636,882 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,545,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,539,000 after acquiring an additional 503,839 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 22.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,934,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,383,000 after acquiring an additional 354,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 17.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,269,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,559,000 after purchasing an additional 342,790 shares during the period. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total value of $250,695.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,976.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $5,331,392.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,207.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total value of $250,695.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,976.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $145.41 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $48.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.39. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $116.63 and a 1 year high of $149.30.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 223.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 89.71%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KMB. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.14.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

