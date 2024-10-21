Violich Capital Management Inc. Has $36.03 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Violich Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,446 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for 4.7% of Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $36,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,213,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $18,993,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,569 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Oracle by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,466,713 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,319,604,000 after buying an additional 82,551 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Oracle by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,242,340 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,869,816,000 after acquiring an additional 296,866 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Oracle by 148.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,872,300 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,616,855,000 after acquiring an additional 7,699,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 6.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,318,962 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,033,430,000 after acquiring an additional 424,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $174.69 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $156.29 and a 200-day moving average of $138.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The stock has a market cap of $484.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.02, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $99.26 and a 1-year high of $178.61.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 171.38%. The business had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.24%.

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,076,685. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 42.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on ORCL shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Oracle from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.67.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

