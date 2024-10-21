Violich Capital Management Inc. Purchases 300 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Violich Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 62,042 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up about 7.1% of Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $55,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COST. Steph & Co. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 105.8% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 107 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,266 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $510,353,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 13.6% during the first quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $830.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Gordon Haskett raised Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $925.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $925.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $676.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $890.07.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $889.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $889.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $833.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $540.23 and a 12-month high of $923.83.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The retailer reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $79.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.86 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 17.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.75%.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $876.50, for a total value of $543,430.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,320,787.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $876.50, for a total transaction of $543,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,320,787.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Pierre Riel sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $896.71, for a total value of $1,793,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,155,409.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,224 shares of company stock worth $9,974,973 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

