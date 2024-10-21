Violich Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,300 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Violich Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 255,923 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. BHP Group comprises approximately 2.1% of Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $15,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BHP. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in BHP Group by 532.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,353,268 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $134,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981,008 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 42.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 757,231 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,685,000 after purchasing an additional 225,428 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 477.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 209,883 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $11,982,000 after purchasing an additional 173,510 shares during the period. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,405,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in BHP Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BHP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of BHP Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of BHP Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

BHP Group Stock Performance

BHP opened at $57.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $144.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.96. BHP Group Limited has a 1 year low of $50.90 and a 1 year high of $69.11.

BHP Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $1.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 5.2%. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.44. BHP Group’s payout ratio is presently 62.08%.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

