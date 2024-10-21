Violich Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Violich Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,680 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 6,525 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $3,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter valued at $218,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 57,362 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after buying an additional 8,716 shares during the period. 19.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RIO shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Rio Tinto Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Rio Tinto Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:RIO opened at $65.36 on Monday. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $75.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $1.77 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

