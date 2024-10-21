Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,113 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of V. Rede Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 1.9% in the third quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 1.7% in the third quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 19,465 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,352,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 1.5% in the third quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,355 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,071,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its holdings in Visa by 0.7% in the third quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 69,754 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $19,179,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,687.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock opened at $290.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $531.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $276.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $272.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $228.03 and a 12 month high of $293.07.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.24%.

V has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.19.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

