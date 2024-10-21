Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Has $194,000 Holdings in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management grew its stake in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,494 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Riversedge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. ERn Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Mizuho Financial Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of MFG stock opened at $4.31 on Monday. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.09. The stock has a market cap of $54.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.39.

About Mizuho Financial Group

Mizuho Financial Group ( NYSE:MFG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.27 billion for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 6.64%. Analysts predict that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

