West Branch Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

West Branch Capital LLC boosted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,465 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 1.9% of West Branch Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in V. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 1.5% during the third quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,355 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,071,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $334,000. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 69,754 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $19,179,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Cedrus LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Century Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 1.1% during the third quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 5,688 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Compass Point initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $319.00 price objective for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $317.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.19.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V opened at $290.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $531.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $276.91 and its 200-day moving average is $272.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $228.03 and a 12 month high of $293.07.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.42. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,687.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

