West Branch Capital LLC Purchases 688 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

West Branch Capital LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 688 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.4% of West Branch Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. &PARTNERS increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 51.5% during the first quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 31,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after acquiring an additional 10,856 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.7% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 545,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,254,000 after buying an additional 24,686 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 17.1% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 178,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,242,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Daiwa America downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $930,113.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,683.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $165.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $397.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.52. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $143.13 and a 12-month high of $168.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.21. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The company had revenue of $22.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Featured Stories

