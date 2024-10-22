114 Shares in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Acquired by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 600.0% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Synopsys during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 75.0% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 66.7% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $505.59 on Tuesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $448.91 and a 52 week high of $629.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.45, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $511.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $547.12.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 24.06% and a return on equity of 22.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SNPS. KeyCorp upped their price target on Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $660.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $635.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Synopsys from $661.00 to $663.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $644.00.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.89, for a total value of $5,701,189.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,655,789.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

