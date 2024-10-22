114 Shares in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Acquired by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 600.0% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Synopsys during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 75.0% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 66.7% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.
Synopsys Stock Down 0.3 %
NASDAQ SNPS opened at $505.59 on Tuesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $448.91 and a 52 week high of $629.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.45, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $511.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $547.12.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have weighed in on SNPS. KeyCorp upped their price target on Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $660.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $635.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Synopsys from $661.00 to $663.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $644.00.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Synopsys news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.89, for a total value of $5,701,189.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,655,789.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Synopsys Profile
Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.
