1858 Wealth Management LLC Sells 66 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

1858 Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 20.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. 1858 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $932,797,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,745,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,592,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,810 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 90,438.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 937,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,403,000 after purchasing an additional 936,033 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,848,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,994,280,000 after purchasing an additional 648,094 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,512,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,825,000 after purchasing an additional 631,312 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LLY opened at $906.13 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $547.61 and a twelve month high of $972.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $921.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $859.57. The company has a market cap of $861.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,060.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,002.24.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

