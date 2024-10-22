18,918 Shares in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Purchased by Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC

Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,989,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 2.1% of Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 88.1% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 608,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,918,000 after acquiring an additional 285,143 shares during the period. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.5% during the first quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 5,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 231,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 8,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 30,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $223.23 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $135.19 and a 52 week high of $225.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $641.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $214.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.77.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 27.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.94.

View Our Latest Research Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.