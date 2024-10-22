18,918 Shares in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Purchased by Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC

Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,989,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 2.1% of Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 88.1% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 608,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,918,000 after acquiring an additional 285,143 shares during the period. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.5% during the first quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 5,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 231,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 8,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 30,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance
Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $223.23 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $135.19 and a 52 week high of $225.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $641.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $214.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.77.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 27.89%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
JPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.94.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.
