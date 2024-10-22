2,360 Shares in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Bought by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DD. Chicago Capital LLC increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter worth approximately $248,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 23.1% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 59,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 30,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.83.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $84.87 on Tuesday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.14 and a 52-week high of $90.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.48 and its 200 day moving average is $80.40. The company has a market cap of $35.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.50, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.34.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 185.37%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

