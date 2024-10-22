451 Shares in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Bought by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 451 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,921,432 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,201,543,000 after buying an additional 1,909,898 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 4,525.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 356,774 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $88,399,000 after purchasing an additional 349,061 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 974.4% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 374,539 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $92,799,000 after purchasing an additional 339,678 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1,882.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 343,522 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $92,438,000 after purchasing an additional 326,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 24.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,644,696 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $407,506,000 after purchasing an additional 325,187 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total transaction of $813,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,033,002.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Julie Southern purchased 146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $257.54 per share, with a total value of $37,600.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,429.38. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total value of $813,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,033,002.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on NXPI. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Citic Securities started coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set a $288.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $291.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.90.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $230.15 on Tuesday. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $167.21 and a 12 month high of $296.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 21.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 37.40%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

