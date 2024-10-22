6,322 Shares in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Acquired by Vest Financial LLC

Vest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% in the third quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 296,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the period. DMC Group LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 20,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares during the period. New Century Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 9,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 125.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 11,205 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 9,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on USB. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.71.

NYSE USB opened at $47.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $30.47 and a 12 month high of $50.47.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 12.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 66.23%.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 12th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total value of $1,225,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,790 shares in the company, valued at $6,363,603.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

