91,619 Shares in Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCV) Purchased by Evernest Financial Advisors LLC

Evernest Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 91,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,497,000. Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF comprises 0.7% of Evernest Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,532,000.

Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of CGCV stock opened at $27.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.86. Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $24.82 and a 12-month high of $27.93.

