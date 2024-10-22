Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:AGOX) Shares Up 0.5% – Here’s What Happened

Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:AGOX – Get Free Report) traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.61 and last traded at $29.58. 19,486 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 34,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.42.

Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.41. The company has a market capitalization of $298.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.86.

Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The Adaptive Alpha Opportunities ETF (AGOX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively-managed, multi-asset fund that tactically allocates for capital appreciation. AGOX was launched on Sep 20, 2012 and is managed by Adaptive.

