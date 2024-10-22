AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.25 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $10.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

AGNC Investment Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $10.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AGNC Investment has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $10.85.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $695.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.29 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 16.15%. AGNC Investment’s revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a oct 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 158.24%.

Insider Activity at AGNC Investment

In related news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $49,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 308,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,072,574.54. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AGNC Investment

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,366,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $621,628,000 after buying an additional 6,019,268 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in AGNC Investment by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 6,369 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in AGNC Investment by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 91,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 9,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 87,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 35,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

