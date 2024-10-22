Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Receives $66.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.75.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALRM. StockNews.com raised Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on Alarm.com from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Alarm.com from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Alarm.com in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total transaction of $445,998.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,125. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Daniel Ramos sold 9,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $585,711.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,540,391. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total value of $445,998.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,125. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Alarm.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Alarm.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd lifted its position in Alarm.com by 293.6% in the second quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 1,476 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Alarm.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Alarm.com by 42.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALRM opened at $53.65 on Friday. Alarm.com has a one year low of $49.70 and a one year high of $77.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.02 and its 200-day moving average is $62.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 9.25 and a quick ratio of 8.70.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $233.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.35 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alarm.com will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

