Alaska Power & Telephone (APTL) and Its Rivals Head to Head Comparison

Alaska Power & Telephone (OTCMKTS:APTL – Get Free Report) is one of 101 public companies in the “Electric services” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Alaska Power & Telephone to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Alaska Power & Telephone and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alaska Power & Telephone 10.95% N/A N/A Alaska Power & Telephone Competitors 1.41% 7.60% 1.54%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Alaska Power & Telephone and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alaska Power & Telephone 0 0 0 0 N/A Alaska Power & Telephone Competitors 1053 4717 4572 91 2.35

Dividends

As a group, “Electric services” companies have a potential upside of 1.21%. Given Alaska Power & Telephone’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Alaska Power & Telephone has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Alaska Power & Telephone pays an annual dividend of $1.57 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Alaska Power & Telephone pays out 26.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Electric services” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.1% and pay out 70.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

Alaska Power & Telephone has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alaska Power & Telephone’s rivals have a beta of -0.97, meaning that their average share price is 197% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.0% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alaska Power & Telephone and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Alaska Power & Telephone $64.21 million $6.15 million 9.08 Alaska Power & Telephone Competitors $1,277.92 billion $582.15 million 3.67

Alaska Power & Telephone’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Alaska Power & Telephone. Alaska Power & Telephone is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Alaska Power & Telephone rivals beat Alaska Power & Telephone on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Alaska Power & Telephone Company Profile

Alaska Power & Telephone Company provides energy, telecommunications, and broadband services to the residents, businesses, and communities of rural Alaska. The company operates through Energy and Telecom divisions. It generates energy using hydro and fossil-fuels. In addition, the company provides voice, as well as broadband services. Alaska Power & Telephone Company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Ketchikan, Washington.

