Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.63 and traded as high as $3.70. Allot Communications shares last traded at $3.51, with a volume of 171,540 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALLT. StockNews.com lowered Allot Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Northland Capmk raised shares of Allot Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Northland Securities raised Allot Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $2.25 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Allot Communications Trading Up 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.06.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 million. Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 40.18% and a negative return on equity of 67.44%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allot Communications Ltd will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Allot Communications Company Profile

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

