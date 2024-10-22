Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 74,723 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 239,982 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,723 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $57,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 224.2% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 125 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 1.4 %

NXPI opened at $230.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.94. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $167.21 and a 52 week high of $296.08. The company has a market capitalization of $58.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.38. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho set a $290.00 price target on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors

In other NXP Semiconductors news, insider Julie Southern purchased 146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $257.54 per share, with a total value of $37,600.84. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,429.38. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NXP Semiconductors news, insider Julie Southern purchased 146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $257.54 per share, with a total value of $37,600.84. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,429.38. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total transaction of $813,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,033,002.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

See Also

