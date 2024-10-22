Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Increases Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 138,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $68,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the first quarter worth about $7,489,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in McKesson by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at about $394,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in McKesson by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MCK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $590.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $596.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of McKesson from $623.00 to $579.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Leerink Partners lowered their target price on shares of McKesson from $665.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $610.86.

MCK opened at $508.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $520.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $551.96. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $431.35 and a 1 year high of $637.51. The stock has a market cap of $66.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.44.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.67. McKesson had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 242.57%. The firm had revenue of $79.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 32.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd were paid a $0.71 dividend. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 12.69%.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.03, for a total value of $2,349,490.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,546,684.17. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

