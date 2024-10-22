Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 260,036 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 738,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260,036 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of Mondelez International worth $54,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,765,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,153,609,000 after acquiring an additional 6,696,897 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 7.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 32,497,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206,023 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 40.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,726,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,794,746 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 2.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,452,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,467,000 after acquiring an additional 293,773 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 13.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,970,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on MDLZ shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.88.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $70.43 on Tuesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $63.66 and a one year high of $77.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.55 and a 200 day moving average of $69.64. The company has a market capitalization of $94.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

