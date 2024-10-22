Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $400.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ALNY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Leerink Partners lifted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $242.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.86.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $292.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.96 and a beta of 0.39. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $141.98 and a 12-month high of $304.39.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.61. The business had revenue of $659.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.21) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 107.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director Dennis A. Ausiello sold 20,250 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $5,305,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,632. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 15,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $4,089,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,441 shares in the company, valued at $19,829,070. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dennis A. Ausiello sold 20,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $5,305,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,632. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,398 shares of company stock worth $13,595,460 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALNY. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,144,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $470,018,000 after buying an additional 214,908 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,685,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $550,837,000 after purchasing an additional 201,784 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 92.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 271,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,862,000 after purchasing an additional 130,482 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,886,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

