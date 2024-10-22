American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $8,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 542.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,282,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,541,000 after buying an additional 1,927,234 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 381.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,995,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,734 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 221.9% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,715,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,451 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP grew its position in American Electric Power by 578.2% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 975,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,948,000 after purchasing an additional 831,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,669,000. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $100.16 on Tuesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.01 and a 1 year high of $105.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.54.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on AEP. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on American Electric Power from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.43.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also

