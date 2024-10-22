American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:AMS opened at $3.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.54 million, a PE ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. American Shared Hospital Services has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $4.60.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. American Shared Hospital Services had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 18.41%. The business had revenue of $7.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 million. Sell-side analysts expect that American Shared Hospital Services will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of American Shared Hospital Services

About American Shared Hospital Services

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 179,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 8,436 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in American Shared Hospital Services in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in American Shared Hospital Services by 31.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 13,201 shares during the last quarter. 23.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Shared Hospital Services provides stereotactic radiosurgery and advanced radiation therapy equipment. It operates in two segments, Medical Equipment Leasing, and Retail. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

Featured Articles

