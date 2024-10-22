American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
American Shared Hospital Services Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:AMS opened at $3.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.54 million, a PE ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. American Shared Hospital Services has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $4.60.
American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. American Shared Hospital Services had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 18.41%. The business had revenue of $7.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 million. Sell-side analysts expect that American Shared Hospital Services will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of American Shared Hospital Services
About American Shared Hospital Services
American Shared Hospital Services provides stereotactic radiosurgery and advanced radiation therapy equipment. It operates in two segments, Medical Equipment Leasing, and Retail. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than American Shared Hospital Services
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Analysts Predict New Highs for Cybersecurity Stock by Christmas
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Nuclear Power Reaches Critical Mass: Top Stocks to Watch Now
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- 2 Energy Stocks Surging on Billion-Dollar DOE Loan Commitments
Receive News & Ratings for American Shared Hospital Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Shared Hospital Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.