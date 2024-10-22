Analysts Offer Predictions for Elastic Q2 Earnings

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCFree Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Elastic in a research report issued on Thursday, October 17th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives forecasts that the company will earn ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Elastic’s current full-year earnings is ($0.91) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Elastic’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.98) EPS.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.10. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $347.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis.

ESTC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Elastic from $135.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Elastic from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Elastic from $135.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Elastic from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elastic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.71.

Elastic Price Performance

ESTC opened at $80.47 on Monday. Elastic has a 1 year low of $69.00 and a 1 year high of $136.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 151.83 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elastic

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,104,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,780,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 165.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 12,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 8,048 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Elastic by 737.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 15,514 shares during the period. Finally, Interval Partners LP bought a new position in Elastic during the 1st quarter worth $1,704,000. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Elastic

In other Elastic news, Director Paul R. Auvil III bought 20,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,485,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,627 shares in the company, valued at $1,680,054.75. This represents a 700.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Shay Banon sold 2,666 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total value of $187,286.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,543,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,159,097.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul R. Auvil III acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,485,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,680,054.75. This represents a 700.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,406 shares of company stock valued at $2,627,772. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

