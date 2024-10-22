Analysts Offer Predictions for MongoDB Q3 Earnings

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of MongoDB in a research note issued on Thursday, October 17th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.49) for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for MongoDB’s current full-year earnings is ($2.44) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for MongoDB’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.26) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.48) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.01) EPS.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $478.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.03 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on MongoDB from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on MongoDB from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.96.

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $271.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.72 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $271.14 and a 200 day moving average of $284.10. MongoDB has a 52 week low of $212.74 and a 52 week high of $509.62.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 433.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 4,948 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in MongoDB by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Strategic Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in MongoDB by 23.8% in the first quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 155.1% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 170.4% during the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.82, for a total transaction of $398,630.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,634,112.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.82, for a total transaction of $398,630.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 89,063 shares in the company, valued at $25,634,112.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.89, for a total value of $282,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,589,041.58. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,281 shares of company stock worth $6,310,411 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

