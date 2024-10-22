Analysts Offer Predictions for Mural Oncology Q3 Earnings

Get Mural Oncology alerts:

Mural Oncology plc (NASDAQ:MURA – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Mural Oncology in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 17th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Maldonado anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.06) for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mural Oncology’s current full-year earnings is ($7.47) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Mural Oncology’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($2.09) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($7.85) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($2.12) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.45) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.47) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.48) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($6.52) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($4.56) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($3.09) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($2.41) EPS.

Mural Oncology (NASDAQ:MURA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.90) by $0.04.

MURA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on Mural Oncology in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Mural Oncology in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MURA

Mural Oncology Trading Up 0.3 %

MURA opened at $3.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $61.94 million and a PE ratio of -0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.43. Mural Oncology has a 1-year low of $2.88 and a 1-year high of $17.00.

Institutional Trading of Mural Oncology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BBR Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mural Oncology in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Mural Oncology in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Mural Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Mural Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Mural Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. 80.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mural Oncology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mural Oncology plc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on discovering and developing immunotherapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes nemvaleukin alfa for the treatment of mucosal melanoma as a monotherapy and platinum-resistant ovarian cancer in combination with pembrolizumab.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mural Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mural Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.