Analysts Set AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) PT at $105.71

Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $105.71.

AER has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AerCap from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on AerCap from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of AerCap in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in AerCap by 89.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of AerCap by 230.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in AerCap by 35.5% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in AerCap by 209.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in AerCap in the first quarter worth $182,000. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AER opened at $96.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.60 and a 200 day moving average of $92.05. The stock has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. AerCap has a 52-week low of $57.84 and a 52-week high of $99.30.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 42.02% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AerCap will post 11.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. AerCap’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.51%.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

