Analysts Set Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) PT at $32.76

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.76.

AR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Antero Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Antero Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th.

Antero Resources Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE AR opened at $26.86 on Friday. Antero Resources has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $36.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.28 and a beta of 3.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.38.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $978.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.20 million. Antero Resources had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 0.45%. Equities analysts forecast that Antero Resources will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 50,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $1,262,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 248,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,268,682.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Antero Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,154,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,544,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $1,022,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,073,905 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,144,000 after purchasing an additional 343,905 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 81.5% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 117,658 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after buying an additional 52,843 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Resources

(Get Free Report

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

Featured Stories

