Analysts Set Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Target Price at $114.33

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $114.33.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on BECN. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $119.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BECN

Beacon Roofing Supply Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of BECN opened at $94.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 12-month low of $68.50 and a 12-month high of $105.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.44 and a beta of 1.55.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 26.02% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,790. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,790. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 1,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $138,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 320 shares in the company, valued at $27,200. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BECN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 222.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 145.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 154.0% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

(Get Free Report

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.