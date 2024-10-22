Analysts Set Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) PT at $73.18

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.10.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Hasbro from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on Hasbro from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hasbro from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Hasbro Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $71.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.09, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.37. Hasbro has a 12-month low of $42.66 and a 12-month high of $73.46.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.44. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 22.78% and a positive return on equity of 38.83%. The business had revenue of $995.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $941.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Hasbro will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Hasbro by 7.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,858,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,723,000 after purchasing an additional 135,548 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its position in Hasbro by 87.4% in the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,833,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,252,000 after purchasing an additional 855,099 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Hasbro in the first quarter valued at about $82,523,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Hasbro by 43.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 707,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,407,000 after purchasing an additional 213,664 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hasbro by 469.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 686,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,037,000 after purchasing an additional 565,645 shares during the period. 91.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Stories

