Analysts Set Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) PT at $37.63

Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.63.

Several brokerages recently commented on JNPR. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Juniper Networks Trading Up 0.1 %

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JNPR. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 2,069.4% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Juniper Networks during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Juniper Networks during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Juniper Networks during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Juniper Networks during the first quarter valued at $55,000. 91.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE JNPR opened at $39.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.04. The company has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.93. Juniper Networks has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $39.79.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Juniper Networks will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 127.54%.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

