Analysts Set VF Corporation (NYSE:VFC) Price Target at $17.24

VF Corporation (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.24.

VFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of VF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of VF from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Argus raised shares of VF to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of VF from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of VF from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other VF news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 15,000 shares of VF stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.70 per share, for a total transaction of $250,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 230,178 shares in the company, valued at $3,843,972.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 10,803 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in VF by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in VF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 106,281 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in VF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 38,060 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in VF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 92,524 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

VF Stock Performance

VF stock opened at $18.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.46. VF has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $21.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of -6.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.53.

VF (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The textile maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.04. VF had a negative net margin of 11.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that VF will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. VF’s dividend payout ratio is currently -11.92%.

VF Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

